U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fernanda Ramirez, 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, provides security at an entry control point for the regional training site during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. The defenders were given various scenarios testing their random anti-terrorism measures for a sound joint-layered defense strategy.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9572901
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-RZ465-1095
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Julianne Sitterding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.