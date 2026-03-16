163d ATKW CRI, exercise Grizzly Talon

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fernanda Ramirez, 163d Security Forces Squadron, California Air National Guard, provides security at an entry control point for the regional training site during the wings Contingency Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 18, 2026. The defenders were given various scenarios testing their random anti-terrorism measures for a sound joint-layered defense strategy.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding)