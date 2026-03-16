Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neal Tyagi, 21st Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, prepares EOD gear during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The joint training highlights the 50th SFS’s collaboration with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal to strengthen coordinated detection, response and recovery capabilities against evolving drone threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)