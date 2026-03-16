Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neal Tyagi, 21st Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, inspects an unmanned aircraft system during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. EOD collaborated with the 50th Security Forces Squadron to strengthen coordinated detection, response and recovery capabilities against evolving drone threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)