U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neal Tyagi, 21st Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, inspects an unmanned aircraft system during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. EOD collaborated with the 50th Security Forces Squadron to strengthen coordinated detection, response and recovery capabilities against evolving drone threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9572546
|VIRIN:
|260317-X-IF173-1010
|Resolution:
|7440x4960
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 13 of 13], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.