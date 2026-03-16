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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 6 of 13]

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    Drone detection equipment is staged for use during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The equipment supports the 50th Security Forces Squadron’s ability to detect, track and defeat drone threats in coordination with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9572527
    VIRIN: 260317-X-IF173-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.62 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 13 of 13], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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