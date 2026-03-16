Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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Drone detection equipment is staged for use during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The equipment supports the 50th Security Forces Squadron’s ability to detect, track and defeat drone threats in coordination with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)