Drone detection equipment is staged for use during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The equipment supports the 50th Security Forces Squadron’s ability to detect, track and defeat drone threats in coordination with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9572527
|VIRIN:
|260317-X-IF173-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.62 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 13 of 13], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.