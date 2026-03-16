An unmanned aircraft system lies on the ground during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The training demonstrates the 50th Security Forces Squadron’s coordinated efforts with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal to safely assess, secure and recover drone threats while protecting personnel and mission operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9572525
|VIRIN:
|260317-X-IF173-1005
|Resolution:
|7626x5084
|Size:
|8.49 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 13 of 13], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.