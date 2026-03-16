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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 7 of 13]

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Heinrich, 50th Security Force Squadron Electronic Security Systems and Counter-sUAS noncommissioned officer in charge, left, points out a small, unmanned aircraft system, to Airman 1st Class Neal Tyagi, 21st Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. 50th SFS’s Electronic Security Systems and Counter small Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, supported by partnerships with Emergency Management, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and the broader base community, provides continuous detection, response and recovery capabilities to defend against evolving drone threats and ensure Guardians and Airmen can carry out their missions without disruption. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9572532
    VIRIN: 260317-X-IF173-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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    50th Security Forces Squadron
    Explosive Ordanance Disposal
    SchrieverSFB
    SSFB
    SBD41
    SPACEDELTA41

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