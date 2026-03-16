Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton Heinrich, 50th Security Force Squadron Electronic Security Systems and Counter-sUAS noncommissioned officer in charge, left, points out a small, unmanned aircraft system, to Airman 1st Class Neal Tyagi, 21st Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. 50th SFS’s Electronic Security Systems and Counter small Unmanned Aircraft Systems program, supported by partnerships with Emergency Management, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and the broader base community, provides continuous detection, response and recovery capabilities to defend against evolving drone threats and ensure Guardians and Airmen can carry out their missions without disruption. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)