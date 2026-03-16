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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 9 of 13]

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Neal Tyagi, 21st Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, inspects an unmanned aircraft system during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. EOD collaborated with the 50th Security Forces Squadron to strengthen coordinated detection, response and recovery capabilities against evolving drone threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9572544
    VIRIN: 260317-X-IF173-1009
    Resolution: 7148x4765
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 13 of 13], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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    50th Security Forces Squadron
    Explosive Ordnance Dispodal
    SSFB
    SBD41
    SPACEBASEDELTA41

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