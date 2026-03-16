Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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An unmanned aircraft system is staged during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The training demonstrates the 50th Security Forces Squadron’s coordinated efforts with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal to safely assess, secure and recover drone threats while protecting personnel and mission operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)