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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 12 of 13]

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    An unmanned aircraft system is staged during a joint training at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 17, 2026. The training demonstrates the 50th Security Forces Squadron’s coordinated efforts with Emergency Management and Explosive Ordnance Disposal to safely assess, secure and recover drone threats while protecting personnel and mission operations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9572551
    VIRIN: 260317-X-IF173-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB [Image 13 of 13], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB
    Joint Training Enhances Drone Detection and Response Capabilities at Schriever SFB

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