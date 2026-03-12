U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Margaret Woodward, an F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains the functions of an F-35B Lightning II on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 12, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. Woodward is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9567777
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-PK775-9622
|Resolution:
|4701x3134
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.