Lt. Col. Manabu Tagashira, a logistics planner with Japan Air Self-Defense Force, examines an F-35 helmet, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 13, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. Tagashira is a native of Aomori. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 03:27
|Photo ID:
|9567770
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-PK775-2545
|Resolution:
|2917x4376
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.