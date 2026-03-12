U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Kai Soma, a maintenance specialist with Japan Air Self-Defense Force, attends a tour of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 13, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. Soma is a native of Kanagawa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)