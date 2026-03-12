U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance

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Members of Japan Self-Defense Force attend a tour of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 13, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)