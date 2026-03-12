Members of Japan Self-Defense Force attend a tour of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 13, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9567773
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-PK775-1922
|Resolution:
|4284x2856
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.