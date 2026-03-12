CDR Mayo Kanzaki, an operations specialist with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, listens to a brief on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 13, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. Kanzaki is a native of Osaka. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 03:26
|Photo ID:
|9567775
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-PK775-1918
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.