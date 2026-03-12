U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance

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CDR Mayo Kanzaki, an operations specialist with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, listens to a brief on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 13, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. Kanzaki is a native of Osaka. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)