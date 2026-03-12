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    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 6 of 11]

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    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines give a tour to service members with Japan Self-Defense Force on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, March 12, 2026. U.S. service members and members of JSDF attended a two-day planning conference, further strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral cooperation and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cecilia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 03:29
    Photo ID: 9567766
    VIRIN: 260311-M-PK775-4324
    Resolution: 4969x3313
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Cecilia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance
    U.S. and Japan forces strengthen alliance

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