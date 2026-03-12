Model Dedication

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Joshua Muri, left, grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, receives a commemorative plaque from U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Park, right, Seventh Air Force chief of staff, during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The event recognized Lt. Muri’s contributions to Allied victory during the Battle of Midway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)