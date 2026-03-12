Model Dedication

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Joshua Muri, grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, delivers remarks during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony honored Lt. Muri’s torpedo attack flown in a B-26 Marauder during the Battle of Midway in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)