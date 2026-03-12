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    Model Dedication [Image 2 of 7]

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    Model Dedication

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Joshua Muri, grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, delivers remarks during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony honored Lt. Muri’s torpedo attack flown in a B-26 Marauder during the Battle of Midway in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 23:12
    Photo ID: 9567600
    VIRIN: 260225-F-TU760-1012
    Resolution: 5539x3693
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Model Dedication [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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