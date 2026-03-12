Joshua Muri, grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, delivers remarks during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony honored Lt. Muri’s torpedo attack flown in a B-26 Marauder during the Battle of Midway in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9567600
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-TU760-1012
|Resolution:
|5539x3693
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Model Dedication [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.