U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Park, left, Seventh Air Force chief of staff, presents Kevin Malloy, right, U.S. Army dependent, a certificate of appreciation during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. Malloy constructed a scale B-26 Marauder model honoring U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri for the commemorative event recognizing the pilot’s actions during the Battle of Midway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9567608
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-TU760-1026
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Model Dedication [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.