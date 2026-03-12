Model Dedication

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U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Park, left, Seventh Air Force chief of staff, presents Kevin Malloy, right, U.S. Army dependent, a certificate of appreciation during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. Malloy constructed a scale B-26 Marauder model honoring U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri for the commemorative event recognizing the pilot’s actions during the Battle of Midway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)