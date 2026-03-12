Model Dedication

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James P. Muri, left, great-grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Park, center, Seventh Air Force chief of staff, and Joshua Muri, right, grandson of Lt. Muri, cut a commemorative cake during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony honored Lt. Muri’s torpedo attack flown in a B-26 Marauder during the Battle of Midway in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)