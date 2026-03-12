Model Dedication

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Kevin Malloy, left, U.S. Army dependent, James P. Muri, center, great-grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, and Joshua Muri, right, grandson of Lt. Muri, cut a commemorative cake during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. Malloy constructed a scale B-26 Marauder model honoring U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri for the commemorative event recognizing the pilot’s actions during the Battle of Midway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)