Model Dedication

James P. Muri, left, great-grandson of U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri, receives a commemorative plaque from U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Park, right, Seventh Air Force chief of staff, during a Model of Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony honored Lt. Muri’s service as a B-26 Marauder pilot during the Battle of Midway in World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9567611
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-TU760-1029
|Resolution:
|4962x3308
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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