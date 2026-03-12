A commemorative cake honoring U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri is displayed during a Model Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony recognized Muri’s actions during the Battle of Midway, where he conducted a low-level torpedo attack in a B-26 Marauder against Japanese naval forces during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 23:12
|Photo ID:
|9567598
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-TU760-1005
|Resolution:
|4937x3291
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Model Dedication [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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