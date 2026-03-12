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A commemorative cake honoring U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. James P. Muri is displayed during a Model Dedication ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 25, 2025. The ceremony recognized Muri’s actions during the Battle of Midway, where he conducted a low-level torpedo attack in a B-26 Marauder against Japanese naval forces during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)