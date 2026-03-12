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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor [Image 2 of 7]

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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

    CAMP RILEA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 258 plant native trees and shrubs along Neacoxie Creek at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, during a volunteer event held in support of National Public Lands Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9567475
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Resolution: 4470x3426
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: CAMP RILEA, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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    Oregon Military Department
    Camp Rilea
    Scouts BSA
    National Public Lands Day
    riparian restoration

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