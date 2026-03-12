Mason Heilman, left, loads planting stakes in Tyler Triplett arms, both scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 258, for transport to a planting site along Neacoxie Creek at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, during a volunteer event held in support of National Public Lands Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 17:51
|Photo ID:
|9567471
|VIRIN:
|260314-Z-ZJ128-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|CAMP RILEA, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
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