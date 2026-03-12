Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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Rye Heilman, left, and TJ Sigler, scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 258, place protective wire around a newly planted native tree along Neacoxie Creek at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, during a volunteer event held in support of National Public Lands Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)