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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor [Image 4 of 7]

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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

    CAMP RILEA, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Tyler Triplett, a scout from Scouts BSA Troop 258, dumps a bucket of enriched soil into a planting hole at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, prior to a native sapling being planted along Neacoxie Creek during a volunteer event held in support of National Public Lands Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9567469
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-ZJ128-1004
    Resolution: 4160x3301
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: CAMP RILEA, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor
    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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    Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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    Oregon Military Department
    Camp Rilea
    Scouts BSA
    National Public Lands Day
    riparian restoration

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