Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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Tyler Triplett, a scout from Scouts BSA Troop 258, dumps a bucket of enriched soil into a planting hole at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, prior to a native sapling being planted along Neacoxie Creek during a volunteer event held in support of National Public Lands Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)