Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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Rhande Shaw, Oregon Military Department natural resource specialist, pauses from planting to check on scout volunteers from Scouts BSA Troop 258 working along Neacoxie Creek at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, during a volunteer event held in support of National Public Lands Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)