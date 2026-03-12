Date Taken: 03.14.2026 Date Posted: 03.15.2026 17:51 Photo ID: 9567472 VIRIN: 260314-Z-ZJ128-1001 Resolution: 5009x3606 Size: 4.95 MB Location: CAMP RILEA, OREGON, US

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This work, Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.