Roots run deep: Camp Rilea volunteers restore Neacoxie Creek riparian corridor

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Scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 258 and Oregon Military Department staff gather for a group photo following a native tree planting event along Neacoxie Creek at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Oregon, March 14, 2026, held in support of National Public Lands Day. The volunteers planted approximately 120 native trees and shrubs along roughly 1,400 feet of creek bank as part of a riparian restoration and invasive species management project. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)