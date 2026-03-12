Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, and Senior Airman Brianna Austin, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron biomedical equipment technician, stand inside the medical logistics warehouse at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. Wertz and Austin spoke about the various details of their jobs, including the ways in which they support the 52nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)