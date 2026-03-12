U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, and Senior Airman Brianna Austin, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron biomedical equipment technician, stand inside the medical logistics warehouse at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. Wertz and Austin spoke about the various details of their jobs, including the ways in which they support the 52nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9565067
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-GL460-1589
|Resolution:
|5286x3517
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.