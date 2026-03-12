Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, logs inventory data inside the medical logistics warehouse at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. An accurate inventory of all the 52nd Medical Groups products is necessary so that patients can be provided with any medication or equipment that is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)