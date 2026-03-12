U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, lifts an environmental control unit using a forklift at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. Medical material management handles all of the equipment used by the 52nd Medical Group, including environmental control units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9565061
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-GL460-1098
|Resolution:
|7204x4803
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.