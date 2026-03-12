U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, checks expiration dates on medical supplies at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. Properly inspecting all medical equipment and products to make sure they’re not expired or damaged is critical to keeping patients safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
This work, Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.