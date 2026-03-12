U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, operates a forklift to move environmental control units at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. Forklifts are vital equipment for medical material management, ensuring large and heavy equipment can be moved effectively and without needing to source external assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9565062
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-GL460-1123
|Resolution:
|8009x5339
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Got meds? Medical material management's critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS