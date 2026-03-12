Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, operates a forklift to move environmental control units at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. Forklifts are vital equipment for medical material management, ensuring large and heavy equipment can be moved effectively and without needing to source external assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)