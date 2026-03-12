U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Austin, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron biomedical equipment technician, secures two environmental control units together at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. BMETs like Austin maintain and inspect all the machinery used by the 52nd Medical Group, ensuring the unit is prepared to care for any patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|03.04.2026
|03.13.2026 08:27
|9565063
|260305-F-GL460-1276
|7465x4977
|3.73 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
This work, Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.