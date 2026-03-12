(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Austin, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron biomedical equipment technician, secures two environmental control units together at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. BMETs like Austin maintain and inspect all the machinery used by the 52nd Medical Group, ensuring the unit is prepared to care for any patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 08:27
    Photo ID: 9565063
    VIRIN: 260305-F-GL460-1276
    Resolution: 7465x4977
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group
    Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    medical logistics
    52nd Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery