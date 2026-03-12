Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Austin, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron biomedical equipment technician, secures two environmental control units together at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. BMETs like Austin maintain and inspect all the machinery used by the 52nd Medical Group, ensuring the unit is prepared to care for any patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)