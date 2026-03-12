U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, walks through the medical logistics warehouse at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. The warehouse houses all of the medical supplies used by the 52nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9565066
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-GL460-1556
|Resolution:
|7508x5005
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Gretchen McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.