Got meds? Medical material management’s critical role in the Medical Group

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaleb Wertz, 52nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical material management specialist, walks through the medical logistics warehouse at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 5, 2026. The warehouse houses all of the medical supplies used by the 52nd Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)