Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, briefs Airmen during combat camera equipment training as part of Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen help commanders across the globe reinforce U.S. and combatant command strategic messaging objectives, deter adversaries, build local support for U.S. forces, reassure allies and protect the joint force’s morale and will. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)