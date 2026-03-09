Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Cabanero, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, instructs Airmen on team lead roles and member expectations during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen provide premier combat camera, video production and specialized public affairs program management to advance Department of War and Department of the Air Force missions in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)