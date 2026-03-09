Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Cabanero, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, briefs Airmen during team lead training at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. Scorpion Lens develops Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen to provide specialized visual information and communication capabilities in support of combatant commanders and Department of War priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9563821
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-TE598-1229
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
