U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, instructs Airmen on combat camera equipment while Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 4th Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, stands beside him during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. The Air Force Public Affairs Agency’s combat camera force comprises Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron and Air Force Reserve Command’s 4th Combat Camera Squadron, training and deploying integrated total force teams in support of joint operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9563830
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-TE598-1326
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.