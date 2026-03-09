Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, instructs Airmen on combat camera equipment while Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 4th Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, stands beside him during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. The Air Force Public Affairs Agency’s combat camera force comprises Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron and Air Force Reserve Command’s 4th Combat Camera Squadron, training and deploying integrated total force teams in support of joint operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)