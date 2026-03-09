Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Willis, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, demonstrates combat camera equipment and shooting techniques while holding an astroscope as Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez, 4th Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera craftsman, stands beside him during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. Combat camera Airmen are specifically trained and equipped to rapidly deploy to austere combat environments and organically advise, produce and transmit the full spectrum of public affairs capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)