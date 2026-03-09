(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise [Image 12 of 14]

    Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mateo Parra, 3rd Audiovisual Squadron visual production specialist, examines night vision equipment during training at Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 10, 2026. Air Force Public Affairs Agency Airmen provide premier combat camera, video production and specialized public affairs program management to advance Department of War and Department of the Air Force missions in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 15:42
    Photo ID: 9563829
    VIRIN: 260309-F-TE598-1304
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Charleston
    Expeditionary training
    Air Force Public Affairs
    Combat Camera
    Field
    Scorpion Lens 2026

