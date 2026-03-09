(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8]

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    All in a day’s work. Cleared understory tells the tale of volunteer efforts in removing the invasive coral ardisia from a nature area on the campus of the University of North Florida. This area was previously overrun with the invasive red-berried coral ardisia, which choked out native plants, however, with these removal efforts, the understory is now open and space has been created for the native species to start colonizing. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9561395
    VIRIN: 260307-A-A1411-2025
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 11.6 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    jacksonville district
    South Atlantic Division
    outreach event
    Invasive Species Awareness Week

