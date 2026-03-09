Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

All in a day’s work. Cleared understory tells the tale of volunteer efforts in removing the invasive coral ardisia from a nature area on the campus of the University of North Florida. This area was previously overrun with the invasive red-berried coral ardisia, which choked out native plants, however, with these removal efforts, the understory is now open and space has been created for the native species to start colonizing. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)