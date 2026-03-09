Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dense coral ardisia monoculture that has developed around the University of North Florida nature area. The entire understory is dominated by the invasive plant as indicated, not only by the bright red berries but the lush green leaves as well. Left uncontrolled, invasive plants, like the coral ardisia overcrowd and smother native plants and not allowing them to thrive in their native habitat. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)