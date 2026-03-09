Volunteers work to remove the invasive coral ardisia from the nature areas around the University of North Florida. Left uncontrolled, invasive plants, like the coral ardisia overcrowd and smother native plants and not allowing them to thrive in their native habitat. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)
Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
