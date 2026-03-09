(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 7 of 8]

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Volunteers work to remove the invasive coral ardisia from the nature areas around the University of North Florida. Left uncontrolled, invasive plants, like the coral ardisia overcrowd and smother native plants and not allowing them to thrive in their native habitat. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9561390
    VIRIN: 260307-A-A1411-2024
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jacksonville district
    South Atlantic Division
    outreach event
    Invasive Species Awareness Week

