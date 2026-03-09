(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    A close view of the bright red berries of the invasive coral ardisia plant that was targeted during the 2026 Weed Wrangle event at the Tree Hill Nature Center in Jacksonville, Fla. in support of National Invasives Species Awareness Week. Although beautiful, the bright red berries are the fruit of the coral ardisia that spreads quickly, smothering out native plants and disrupting natural habitats. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9561373
    VIRIN: 260221-A-JN142-1005
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    jacksonville district
    South Atlantic Division
    outreach event
    Invasive Species Awareness Week

