Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

A close view of the bright red berries of the invasive coral ardisia plant that was targeted during the 2026 Weed Wrangle event at the Tree Hill Nature Center in Jacksonville, Fla. in support of National Invasives Species Awareness Week. Although beautiful, the bright red berries are the fruit of the coral ardisia that spreads quickly, smothering out native plants and disrupting natural habitats. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)