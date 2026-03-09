(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    A native box turtle emerges from his home on the grounds of the Tree Hill Nature Center. Box turtles, like this one, greatly benefit from the removal of invasive plants, like the coral ardisia, that push out native plants and other items that the turtle depends on for food and shelter. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9561374
    VIRIN: 260221-A-JN142-1006
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jacksonville district
    South Atlantic Division
    outreach event
    Invasive Species Awareness Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery