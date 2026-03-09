A native box turtle emerges from his home on the grounds of the Tree Hill Nature Center. Box turtles, like this one, greatly benefit from the removal of invasive plants, like the coral ardisia, that push out native plants and other items that the turtle depends on for food and shelter. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9561374
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-JN142-1006
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
