Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

Although volunteers were able to wrangle the invasive coral ardisia around the University of North Florida’s campus, there is still much to be done. Wrangling non-native plants are a year-round effort, which is why outreach events such as the Weed Wrangle are very important in helping slow the spread of these aggressive plants. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)