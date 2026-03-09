(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 6 of 8]

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Although volunteers were able to wrangle the invasive coral ardisia around the University of North Florida’s campus, there is still much to be done. Wrangling non-native plants are a year-round effort, which is why outreach events such as the Weed Wrangle are very important in helping slow the spread of these aggressive plants. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jessica Spencer, Biologist)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9561387
    VIRIN: 260307-A-A1411-2001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jacksonville district
    South Atlantic Division
    outreach event
    Invasive Species Awareness Week

