Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

Jessica Spencer, a Jacksonville District biologist, gets down in the weeds during the 2026 Weed Wrangle at the Tree Hill Nature Center while removing the invasive coral ardisia. The non-native plant has thick, branchy roots and spreads quickly, forming a dense layer across the forest floor that crowds out native plants and reduces habitat. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)