    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 3 of 8]

    Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Jessica Spencer, a Jacksonville District biologist, gets down in the weeds during the 2026 Weed Wrangle at the Tree Hill Nature Center while removing the invasive coral ardisia. The non-native plant has thick, branchy roots and spreads quickly, forming a dense layer across the forest floor that crowds out native plants and reduces habitat. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9561376
    VIRIN: 260221-A-JN142-1008
    Resolution: 2992x2000
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    jacksonville district
    South Atlantic Division
    outreach event
    Invasive Species Awareness Week

