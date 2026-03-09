Jessica Spencer, a Jacksonville District biologist, gets down in the weeds during the 2026 Weed Wrangle at the Tree Hill Nature Center while removing the invasive coral ardisia. The non-native plant has thick, branchy roots and spreads quickly, forming a dense layer across the forest floor that crowds out native plants and reduces habitat. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Peggy Bebb)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9561376
|VIRIN:
|260221-A-JN142-1008
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time [Image 8 of 8], by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wrangling Weeds one Invasive Plant at a time
No keywords found.