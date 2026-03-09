(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during the GT-255 Patching Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. Horne gave thanks to Team Vandenberg for their coordinated efforts in working on the unarmed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch, highlighting the importance of team cohesion to accomplish the mission. This ICBM test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9559597
    VIRIN: 260305-X-DW038-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch
    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch
    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch
    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch
    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch
    Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery