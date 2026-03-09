Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks during the GT-255 Patching Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. Horne gave thanks to Team Vandenberg for their coordinated efforts in working on the unarmed Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch, highlighting the importance of team cohesion to accomplish the mission. This ICBM test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)