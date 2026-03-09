Patching Ceremony for GT-255 Test Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, and 2nd Lt. Katherine Evans, 2nd Range Operations Squadron integration and operations range instructor, holds the patch frame during the GT-255 Patching Ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 5, 2026. The 2 ROPS squadron provides mission integration and launch operations support to new and existing launch service providers to enable effective planning and launch execution. This Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test launch, designated Glory Trip 255, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)